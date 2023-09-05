(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has announced the death of an inmate at the El Paso County jail on Labor Day, after the inmate had returned from the hospital due to a medical event.

EPSO said in a press release that 42-year-old Jamin Robertson was found in the medical unit unresponsive and not breathing at about 5:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4. Lifesaving measures were taken by medical staff until AMR and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) could respond, but Robertson unfortunately died despite those measures.

Robertson was being housed in the medical unit after being released back to the jail from the hospital on the afternoon of Sept. 2. He had been sent out of the jail to the hospital for a medical issue on Aug. 29, EPSO said.

Robertson’s cause of death will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner.