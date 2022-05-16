EL PASO, Colo. — El Paso County has elevated fire restrictions from Stage I to Stage II and will go into effect at noon.

The following activities are prohibited during Stage II Fire Restrictions:

Open burning defined as campfires and warming fires, charcoal grills and outdoor wood burning stoves, the use of explosives, outdoor welding or use of acetylene or other torch with open flames other than in an area cleared of all flammable materials. Fires contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves are permitted.

The use or sale of fireworks of all kinds.

Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building.

Violations of Stage II Fire Restrictions in Unincorporated El Paso County may result in a fine up to $1,000.

Due to current and future forecast conditions, the Pikes Peak Region Wildfire Preparedness Group and El Paso County determined these measures are necessary to heighten fire hazard awareness, reduce fire risks, and protect health and safety.