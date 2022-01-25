El Paso County implements Trail Access Program

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– El Paso County Community Services Department announced the implementation of a Trail Access Program at the Board of County Commissioners Meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The county will be acquiring two off-road mobility vehicles with support from The Independence Center.

“Our parks system is one of the county’s most treasured assets and provides unique and valuable services to our citizens,” said Todd Marts, El Paso County Community Services Executive Director. “The support we received from The Independence Center helps us offer even more opportunities to more citizens.”

During the meeting, Todd Marts, El Paso County Community Services executive director, and Brian Olson, El Paso County Facilities & Strategic Infrastructure executive director, presented the commissioners with a $25,000.00 donation from The Independence Center to help fund the purchase of Terrain Hoppers.

“This program is indicative of our non-profit community coming side by side with us,” said Cami Bremer, El Paso County Board of Commissioners vice chair. “This is an incredible opportunity for citizens to enjoy our trail system, perhaps some who have never had the ability to do that.”

Terrain Hoppers are an off-road mobility power scooter that will offer accessibility needed for those with disabilities to enjoy the outdoors.

“El Paso County is dedicated to providing access for all citizens to all of our facilities, parks, trails, and open spaces,” said Olson. “Purchasing these mobility vehicles will provide that access for citizens to explore what to them was previously inaccessible.”

For more information on the Trail Access Program or the mobility vehicles, please contact El Paso County Community Services at 719-520-6399.