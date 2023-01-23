(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County collected above the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights limit by about $30.7 million. As a result, the county will refund the money back to property taxpayers.

All property taxpayers, including homeowners and business owners, will receive an equitable share of the $30.7 million refund, for a $500k home, homeowners should expect a $113 refund.

“El Paso County is the most populous county in the state, and we are proud to be fiscally judicious while providing high-quality services,” said Cami Bremer, Chair of the Board of County Commissioners. “We are rapidly growing and will continue to run a lean and effective government; this TABOR refund demonstrates our ability to do that.”