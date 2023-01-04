(EL PASO COUNTY) — The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD) released the construction permits for 2022 noting a strong start to 2022 that slowed in the later months of the year.

According to PPRBD, permits for both residential and commercial projects were strong in the first half of 2022, but then residential numbers slowed down over the summer. In July 2022, PPRBD issued 211 permits for single-family homes. a 55% decrease compared to July 2021. PPRBD said in total it issued 3,606 single-family home permits, a 29% decrease from 2021 and the lowest amount of new home permits since 2016.

The commercial sector slowed in the second half like residential but not by as much. PPRBD issued 526 permits for new commercial projects, on par with 2021. New apartment complexes led the way with a record number of new units getting permitted. According to PPRBD, permits for 4,963 new apartment units were issued in 2022, a 26% increase over 2021.

“That is the most apartments we’ve ever permitted in one year here in the Pikes Peak region. Nearly a fourth of those apartments are located in downtown Colorado Springs with 930 new units. By the end of the year, there were more than 9,500 apartment units under construction at the same time if you include all open permits for apartments. (2019 – 2022),” said PPRBD.

PPRBD highlighted notable commercial projects permitted in 2022

The USAFA Visitor Center

Four new hotels

Several new hospital renovations

a new King Soopers in Falcon

$700 Million solar project east of Fountain

PPRBD released notable numbers of permits and inspections through their office in 2022.

Permits

Total Permits – 78,778 (Down 5% compared to 2021) Single Family Homes – 3,606 (28.9% decrease over 2021) Townhomes – 408 (26% decrease over 2021) Apartment Buildings – 130 New Buildings (4,963 units gained. A 26% increase) Downtown COS Apts – 930 units Hotels – 4

Plans

Total Plan Submittals – 15,805 (6% decrease over 2021) Submitted Electronically 84% of plans were submitted online Total Reviews – 62,824 (2% increase over 2021)

Inspections