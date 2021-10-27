El Paso County has highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state of Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County is leading the state of Colorado, but not in a good way.

According to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE), El Paso County has the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state with 117 people hospitalized due to the virus.

Coming in second place is Jefferson County with 58 hospitalizations. Third is Araphoe County with 53. Tied for fourth is Adams County and Denver County with 51 people hospitalized.

The news comes only a few days after data from the CDPHE indicated the state of Colorado has become a COVID-19 hotspot in the country.

To view the CDPHE’s latest COVID-19 update in its entirety, click on the video below.