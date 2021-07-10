El Paso County Fair returns for 116th year; see events and admission prices

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Fair is back for its 116th year and it is jam-packed with activities.

From July 10-17, fairgoers can experience a gypsy-themed acrobatic equestrian stunt show, see birds of prey, meet celebrity hypnotist, Catherine Hickland, watch auto races, truck and tractor pulls, bull riding, a demolition derby, participate in live music, dancing, and admire projects local 4-H and FFA participants have completed.

The El Paso County Fair also features activities that celebrate El Paso County’s history, culture, and heritage.

Admission prices are as follows:

General Admission:

  • Adult Day Pass: $8
  • Adult Season Pass: $27
  • Senior Day Pass: $6
  • Senior Season Pass: $17
  • Youth Day Pass: $4
  • Youth Season Pass: $17
  • Golden Ticket (provides entry all days of the fair and to all evening entertainment): $55

Tractor Pull:

  • Adult: $14
  • Senior: $12
  • Youth: $10

Races or Bull Riding

  • Adult: $17
  • Senior: $14
  • Youth: $12

Demolition Derby

  • Pit Pass: $32
  • Adult: $17
  • Senior: $14
  • Youth: $12

Discount Days:

Saturday, July 10th Military Appreciation Day: Free General Admission to all Active Duty Military, Veterans and Dependents with Military ID

Monday, July 12th El Paso County Day: Free General Admission

Tuesday, July 13th Family Day: $20.00 for 2 Adults and up to 4 Youth/Child admission

Wednesday, July 14th Dollar Day: General Admission for $1.00

Friday, July 16th Senior Day: 55 & up General Admission $3.00

Saturday, July 17th First Responder Heroes Day: $1 off General admission for all Police, EMS & Firefighters and family dependents.

