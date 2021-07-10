El Paso County Fair returns for 116th year; see events and admission prices

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Fair is back for its 116th year and it is jam-packed with activities.
From July 10-17, fairgoers can experience a gypsy-themed acrobatic equestrian stunt show, see birds of prey, meet celebrity hypnotist, Catherine Hickland, watch auto races, truck and tractor pulls, bull riding, a demolition derby, participate in live music, dancing, and admire projects local 4-H and FFA participants have completed.
The El Paso County Fair also features activities that celebrate El Paso County’s history, culture, and heritage.
Admission prices are as follows:
General Admission:
- Adult Day Pass: $8
- Adult Season Pass: $27
- Senior Day Pass: $6
- Senior Season Pass: $17
- Youth Day Pass: $4
- Youth Season Pass: $17
- Golden Ticket (provides entry all days of the fair and to all evening entertainment): $55
Tractor Pull:
- Adult: $14
- Senior: $12
- Youth: $10
Races or Bull Riding
- Adult: $17
- Senior: $14
- Youth: $12
Demolition Derby
- Pit Pass: $32
- Adult: $17
- Senior: $14
- Youth: $12
Discount Days:
Saturday, July 10th Military Appreciation Day: Free General Admission to all Active Duty Military, Veterans and Dependents with Military ID
Monday, July 12th El Paso County Day: Free General Admission
Tuesday, July 13th Family Day: $20.00 for 2 Adults and up to 4 Youth/Child admission
Wednesday, July 14th Dollar Day: General Admission for $1.00
Friday, July 16th Senior Day: 55 & up General Admission $3.00
Saturday, July 17th First Responder Heroes Day: $1 off General admission for all Police, EMS & Firefighters and family dependents.
