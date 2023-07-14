(CALHAN, Colo.) — On the grounds of the El Paso County Fair, final touches are underway on the rides and booths as the fair opens Saturday morning, July 15.

This year’s theme is A Summer to Remember – incorporating old memories with new ones.

“A lot of fun, a lot of excitement, a lot of new,” El Paso County Fair & Events Center Program Supervisor, Andschana Aljets. “The balance and the traditions are in this year – Summer to Remember – is exactly that. Relive those old memories, make some new ones, tie them all together. We’re excited for what we have this year.”

The fair was being set up on Friday morning as people will be able to go on the rides on July 15.

This year marks the 118th year of celebrating the ranchers and farmers who call El Paso County home.

“Of course, the agriculture program out here with 4H and all the things they have going on here impacting our county, but also on raising the next generation of agriculture,” said Aljets.

Fair organizers say they took into consideration last year’s feedback to make this year even better.

“Last year, a lot of our free entertainment ended during the day,” Aljets said. “And so this year we really were intentional about expanding those so that if you come out after work Monday through Friday, that everything’s still available to you. Our vendors are also open, our carnivals are running, our shows are happening.”

Potatoes were unpacked by one of the vendors on Friday morning.

This year, the fair added two more new rides and more educational programming.

“We’ve got daily education on multiple fronts out here now, and then, always working to improve the quality of our shows and we’ve expanded our ticketed events,” Aljets said. “We added an extra night of auto races and of course brought back our fan favorite, which is the demo derby.”

Another key element was the affordable ticket pricing for families, and themes for each day of the fair.

“We are also proud that a family of four can attend the fair for under $25,” Aljets said. “There is a theme for every day of the fair and many days also offer discounts, including free day on Monday, July 17th, which is El Paso County Day.”

The El Paso County Fair Queen, Aneka Normandie, reflected on childhood memories of coming to the fair.

“So I’ve been coming to the fair with my family since I was probably, honestly three or four years old,” Normandie. “And then once I turned eight, I started showing at the fair. So, I did 4H for about eight years. So, my family’s always been really involved with the fair, especially the agricultural aspect of it.”

Normandie’s belt buckle which she proudly wore Friday morning.

The fair also encourages a passion for agriculture and farming to children in raising an animal and bringing an animal to market.

“This is also really important to these kids,” Normandie said. “They all work so hard and they all care about their animals so much. So, I think that’s a really great chance if you get to talk to any kid about any of their projects, they will talk your ear off, like they love it and they want to educate you about it.”

Fair organizers addressed concerns individuals may have regarding the safety of the ground and ensured measures are in place.

“The Sheriff’s Office will be out here with a full team during the fair, they have an emergency response team,” Aljets said. “They’re working in partnership with Calhan police as well and so we do have officers on-site. Any time the fair is open, we have an extended officers on site when we have large events happening and they are truly prepared for any circumstance.”

State fair sign upon entry describing where vendors and rides are.

While the fair offers a whole lot of fun, it also helps keep the Western traditions alive.

“I think it’s extremely important because it is something that we have to protect and have to make sure is still involved in our community, especially a county like El Paso County, that is so rich in Western heritage and so rich and the agricultural aspect of it,” Normandie said. “And it’s just amazing to see kids getting involved and staying involved because they’re the futures of our country.”

The fair will be happening from July 15 to July 22 and you can still purchase tickets online. Fair organizers expect to see around 25,000 people.

“Agriculture is huge in El Paso County and so for those people that don’t come east very often, maybe escape to the mountains more than the plains, it’s a great time to come out and see what’s happening, kind of on the other half of the county,” said Aljets.