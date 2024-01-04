(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — For National Radon Action Month in January, the El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) is encouraging homeowners to test their homes for radon, the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has designated El Paso County as an area with high radon potential, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said radon causes about 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year.

EPCPH said nearly 50% of Colorado homes have unhealthy levels of cancer-causing radon. Radon is a radioactive gas with no color, odor, or taste. In Colorado, Radon comes from the radioactive decay of radium, present in uranium-bearing soils found throughout the Rocky Mountains and the eastern plains.

“We recommend that you test your home this winter, even if you have tested it in the past,” said Duane Dominguez, air quality program manager for El Paso County Public Health. “All Colorado counties have high levels of radon, so homes in our state are at high risk. Homes with cracks and crevices in the foundation may have very high exposure. Winter is the best time to test your home for radon because doors and windows are normally shut, leading to the most accurate reading.”

All homes, regardless of construction type, can have elevated radon levels, according to EPCPH. Testing is the only way to know if a home has high radon levels. Testing kits are generally inexpensive to purchase, and homes and buildings with high levels of radon can be mitigated with simple and affordable venting techniques.

There are programs that can reduce the cost of testing and mitigation for those in need, said EPCPH:

CDPHE offers discounted and low-cost radon test kits. To learn more about radon or how to use a test kit, watch this video. To find a test kit, visit cdphe.colorado.gov/testing-your-home-radon.

CDPHE’s Low Income Radon Mitigation Assistance Program can assist those in need with the costs of radon mitigation systems. Visit the site to apply or for information about eligibility. The EPA recommends the following resources for more information: National Radon Proficiency Program at www.nrpp.info and National Radon Safety Board at www.nrsb.org.

EPCPH recommends getting a radon testing kit marked “certified by the National Radon Proficiency Program,” and the recommended limit for radon is four picocuries per liter (pCi/L) if your results are higher than four pCi/L. Information about mitigation can be found on EPCPH’s website.