El Paso County Elections Department to participate in statewide risk limit audit

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– The El Paso County Elections Department will participate in the statewide Risk Limiting Audit on Monday, Nov. 15. This extensive post-election audit will allow officials to compare a sample of paper ballots against digital tallies to verify results.

Due to the high level of statistical probability, this audit confirms election results have not been manipulated and reassures confidence. Required by Section 1-7-515(2)(a) of the Colorado Revised Statutes, the RLA is coordinated by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

Election rules for the RLA state that the Secretary of State’s Office must select a countywide and statewide race for the audit. The El Paso County Elections Department and the appointed bipartisan Audit Board members will focus on Proposition 119 and the Colorado Springs School District 11 Director – 2 Year Term race.

The Audit Board will convene at the Citizens Service Center, Elections Department at approximately 1:00 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15, and the audit will begin once the Elections Department and Audit Board members have been given the seed from the Colorado Secretary of State.

The Secretary of State will conduct a public meeting to establish the random seed for use with the Secretary of State’s RLA, as required by Election Rule 25.2.2 (h). El Paso County RLA is open to the public.

The seed is a number consisting of at least 20 digits, with each digit selected in order by sequential rolls of a 10-sided die. The Secretary of State will randomly select members of the public who attend the meeting to take turns rolling the die and designate one or more staff members to take turns rolling the die in the event that no members of the public attend the meeting.

The Secretary of State will publish the seed on the Audit Center immediately after it is established.