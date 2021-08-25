El Paso County Deputy Sheriff asks for help to identify car theft suspects

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– A vehicle was stolen from a residence in the 1100 block of Autumn Star Point in an unincorporated region of El Paso County on Thursday, July 8, around 4:32 a.m.



Video surveillance of the incident revealed the following details:

Courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department.

Suspect #1 – appears to be a white individual with short, dark hair

Suspect #2 – appears to be a bald black male in his 30s wearing a dark shirt, long necklace, plaid shorts and Nike hi-tops

Courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect vehicle is a 2002-2006 Honda CRV with visible damage to passenger side doors with rear quarter panel and unknown writing on the back passenger window.

If you have any information on the suspects and/or the vehicle, please email Deputy Bottorff at EricBottorff@elpasoco.com or call the EPSO tip line at (719) 520-6666.