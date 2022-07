EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in helping locate a missing person.

Vicky Crawford was last seen near Falcon Thursday at noon.

Crawford is 5’3” tall and weighs 185 lbs.

Deputies say she was driving a 1988 Ford Ranger with a camper shell and no back window.

She has a medical condition, according to police reports.

Call EPSO at 719-390-5555 if you see her.