El Paso County Department of Human Services and Peak Vista Health Centers wins national award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The El Paso County Department of Human Services and Peak Vista Community Health Centers won an achievement award from the National Association of Counties for their innovative resident-focused services.

The Children Youth and Family Services 0 to 3 Program supports the county’s most vulnerable families with young children. When families with children who are three years old or younger are reported for suspected abuse or neglect, a DHS caseworker and nurse practitioner visit them to check on the entire family’s health. During the visit, the nurse practitioner completes the children’s full medical exams. After that point, the nurse can set up appointments for the family at Peak Vista or any other provider, call in prescriptions and find transportation resources for them. The DHS caseworker will assess the situation and offer the family community resources.

Children under the age of five make up about 25 percent of El Paso County’s population. The 0-3 Program has served more than 80 families, with only three returning to DHS for extra assistance.

“We don’t want them to come back,” said Peak Vista nurse practitioner, Dr. Amy Rickman. “Our goal is to give them all of the resources and support they need during their first visit to prevent re-entry into the system at a later date.”

The National Association of County’s annual Achievement Awards are given in 18 different categories that are as follows: children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement and many more.

To learn more about Peak Vista, visit their website here.

To learn more about El Paso County Department of Human Services, visit their website here.