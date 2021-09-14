El Paso County Coroner’s Office identifies Colorado Springs flea market stabbing victim

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– On Monday, Sept. 6, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy of the deceased male who was stabbed at the Colorado Springs Flea Market and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Sunday, Sept. 5.

The victim is 57-year-old Kenneth Cawood of Yoder, Colo. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an active investigation and will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office at its conclusion.

Mr. Cawood’s death is the 22nd homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2021.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.