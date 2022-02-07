El Paso County Coroner’s Office identifies 2 shooting victims, police still investigating

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Thursday, Feb. 3, the El Paso County Coroner’s office finished the autopsies of two shooting victims that took place on Feb. 1 in the 3200 block of Heather Glen Drive.

One victim has been identified as 26-year-old Lizet Salinas-Mijangos of Colorado Springs and the second is her eight-month-old son George Weingarten.

The suspect, who has been arrested, was the husband of Salinas-Mijangos and the father of George.

There was a second child inside the residence who was left unharmed. She is a 20-month-old female who is the daughter of both Salinas-Mijangos and the suspect.

These two deaths are the seventh and eighth homicide investigations in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. At this time last year, the CSPD had investigated one homicide.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.