El Paso County Coroner’s Office asks community’s help to identify victim by tattoos

COLORADO SPRINGS – On Oct. 3, 2021, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of a deceased male found in a creek near El Pomar Youth Sports Park.

Officers found the body of an adult white male around 5’ 8” tall, weighting 140 pounds with brown hair deceased in Fountain Creek.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, taking possession of the deceased party who still remains unidentified.

The male had tattoos, which the Coroner’s Office is hopeful that someone may recognize and could help make a positive identification.

The tattoos are of:

An eye, located on the back

A paw, located on his chest

Courtesy of the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

If you recognize these tattoos and know who they belonged to, please contact the El Paso County Coroner’s Office at 719-390-2450.