EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Board of Commissioners seeks volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Community Corrections Board. Applications for the open position are due by March 31, 2022.

The Community Corrections Board determines which offenders can safely be placed in the community, who can operate a community corrections program, under what conditions an offender can participate in a program and the standards by which a service provider can operate a facility.

The board also monitors programs in the Fourth Judicial District, oversees state and local standard compliance, recommends contracts and reception of grants and advises the El Paso County Board of Commissioners on other community corrections matters.

The Corrections Board is comprised of the following members or their representative: District Attorney, Sheriff, Chief Probation Officer, Manager of Parole Operations, Deputy State Public Defender, District Court Judge, El Paso County Court representative, Police Office representative, Teller County representative, a mental health representative and six citizen-at-large representatives.

All representatives are indefinite positions, except for the citizen-at-large positions, which are appointed for three-year terms and are limited to serving two consecutive terms.

The board meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 12:00 p.m., either virtually or at the Regional Development Center. Board members individually review and ballot on approximately 22 cases each week.

The board is seeking one citizen-at-large member to fill a three-year term, at which time an additional term would be considered.

The volunteer application is located at www.elpasoco.com and can be accessed at https://bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.

Send completed applications to the following address:



Board of El Paso County Commissioners

Attn: Ingrid Mobley

200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100

Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208

ingridmobley@elpasoco.com

Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.