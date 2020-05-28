El Paso County Commissioners to vote on variance for places of worship

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The ongoing pandemic is testing people’s faith, and many are turning to prayer for answers.

“Most of the bible was written by people under great stress and persecution, and so the bible speaks to us,” New Life Church Senior Pastor, Brady Boyd said.

Churches across the country like New Life Church in Colorado Springs are streaming their services in response. For them, viewership has gone up by 800%.

“We had people from over 35 different countries tune in, and it’s been different, but we made it work,” Boyd said.

Meanwhile, in-person church services will look differently amid COVID-19 concerns, especially for the Colorado Springs Diocese, who is offering public masses; their current services are a far cry from tradition.

Each parish will operate differently:

Capacity will be limited

A reservation system will be in place

Pews will be taped off

Catholic traditions will be put on hold

“No holy water in the holy water fonts, we are not doing the handshake of peace,” said Veronica Ambuul, spokeswoman of the Diocese of Colorado Springs.

New Life Church is waiting for county commissioners to vote on a variance Thursday, giving places of worship further guidance.

“Several other churches rushed out ahead in the process, in my opinion, El Paso County Health officials have been working for weeks with churches to come up with a plan for a safe worship environment,” Boyd said.

If the variance is approved, New Life will be opening at 10% capacity, extensive cleaning will be enforced, and baptism and certain sacraments will also be put on hold for the time being.