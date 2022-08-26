EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Coalition of Candidates is continuing to battle through county and state district courts to get statutorily required paper ballot hand recounts completed.

The hand recount would properly certify Colorado 2022 Republican Primary races that were held on June 28, 2022.

The Coalition will hold a meeting on Aug. 28 to update the community about the status of recounts at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at 3337 North Academy Blvd. The counsel will present specifics and details about recent and upcoming court actions.

You can watch the live stream meeting here.

A guest appearance will be made by Tina Peters, candidate for Colorado Secretary of State. Peters is also pursuing legal challenges to enforce statutorily required paper ballot hand recounts in all 64 Colorado counties.

Supporters can donate to the candidates to help fund their legal efforts here. Members of the Coalition include: