El Paso County car crash results in death of Colorado Springs woman and Calhan man

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Highway 24 and Palomino Drive have reopened following a fatal car crash.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), an eastbound Subaru crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a westbound Subaru early Friday morning.

The driver of the eastbound Subaru was a 20-year-old man from Calhan; he died on scene. The driver of the westbound Subaru was a woman from Colorado Springs who also died on scene.

CSP is working to notify the victims’ next of kin. Police say alcohol is suspected.

The roadway was closed and detoured for approximately 3.5 hours.