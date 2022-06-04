EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Board of County Commissioners Chair, Stan Vanderwerf issued a statement regarding a report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) on relocating the U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs.

Vanderwerf was a former Air Force Colonel who specialized in budgets at the Pentagon. In his statement, Vanderwerf says the release of the GAO report “reinforces concerns about the decision to relocate the U.S. Space Command.” He cites transparency and credibility concerns found in the decision process.

He continues to say that relocation during the economy’s time of high inflation would be costly to taxpayers and detrimental to national security.

“The nation cannot afford to spend billions of dollars moving a fully operational command. A move such as this also places our security at significant risk at a time of high international tension,” Vanderwerf says.

He goes on to say that top military officials advised keeping U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs when prioritizing national security as the most critical factor.

“Current geopolitical instability reinforces the top military officials’ recommendation to minimize risk and keep the Command in Colorado,” he said.

Vanderwerf takes note of the infrastructure, military/defense space industry, and expertise in Colorado that would be able to support U.S. Space Command operations permanently.

“Let’s save taxpayer money and ensure national security by keeping U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs,” he finished.