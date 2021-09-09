El Paso County announces veteran of the year

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– Each year the County honors one veteran for their efforts defending our country and continued service to local veterans and the community.

This year’s winner is Skyler Nelson, an Iraq war Army veteran that served as a chaplain assistant. She joined the Army at age 17, electing to miss her high school graduation. She is now a graduate student at Pepperdine University, working on becoming a clinical psychologist.

Since leaving the service, Nelson has worked as a volunteer veterans advocate, working alongside K9’s for Veterans Abroad, Green Beret Foundation, Homes for All Veterans, and serves on the school board for Spacious Skies Charter School, a school that is currently trying to launch a private school to assist special-needs children.

Nelson has also developed her own website to guide veterans to local services as well as launched a behavioral health group page on Facebook.



