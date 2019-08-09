El Paso County and City of Colorado Springs issue responses to officer-involved shooting that killed De’von Bailey

EL PASO COUNTY — El Paso County issued a statement Friday, regarding the deadly officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs that claimed the life of 19-year-old De’von Bailey.

That statement addressed public outcry to see police body camera footage of the incident, and read in part:

In order for the community to heal and come together, the investigation must be done correctly. To that end, we support transparency and the release of the footage. While CSPD is the ultimate releasing authority, we agree the release of the footage should be done at a time when it will not compromise the integrity of the investigation. El Paso County

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency in this investigation. The agency noted Thursday it was nearing the conclusion of the initial stages of its investigation, and that it was preparing to turn over its findings to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office by the end of next week.

In light of that announcement, the City of Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs Police Department released the following statement Friday:

Following the Sheriff’s Office’s announcement on the pending conclusion of its investigation in the Devon Bailey case next week, CSPD anticipates releasing body worn camera footage from two responding officers at that time. The footage scheduled for release captured the moments leading up to, including and immediately following the shooting. As the releasing authority, CSPD has committed to releasing the footage only at such a time when it will not jeopardize or compromise the investigative or judicial process. We thank the community for its patience as we work through the process required to effectively investigate an officer-involved shooting. Colorado Springs Police and the City of Colorado Springs

The shooting occured on Saturday, August 3, when officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were sent out on a report of a personal robbery.

On scene, the robbery victim identified two suspects to police, who made contact with both individuals. Officers say during that encounter, one man reached for a firearm and at least one officer fired a shot.

FOX21 News obtained security footage from a home facing the street where at least part of this incident occured.

Bailey was taken to a local hospital where he died. The El Paso County Coroner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

“The fabric of our community is strong and working together in difficult times will make us even stronger,” said El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez. “While we wait for answers, I urge everyone to come together and show the nation that El Paso County can get through these tough times the right way.”