El Paso County allocates American Rescue Plan Act Funds for second round of small business and nonprofit grants

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County continuing its commitment to the long-term recovery of local small businesses and nonprofits with the allocation of American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funds for the second round of Regional Business Relief Fund grants.

The Regional Business Relief Fund provides tangible assistance to local businesses and nonprofits as they transition from relief to recovery.

“Small businesses across El Paso County, both for-profit and non-profit, experienced unprecedented challenges and disruptions from the pandemic, said Stan VanderWerf, El Paso County Board Chair. “Our Regional Business Relief Fund grants will help these companies and our unemployment numbers return to their pre-COVID levels. Thriving small businesses and job opportunities are crucial for full economic recovery in our region. Funding programs that achieve these goals are the right thing to do.”

The El Paso County Regional Business Relief Fund program will be administered through a competitive grant application process. El Paso County businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 500 employees can apply to receive a grant of up to $20,000, which can be used to pay for expenses and economic hardship due to COVID-19.

The funds can be used to cover costs such as rent and mortgage, utilities, employee payroll, accounts payable, other fixed debt, personal protection equipment, and marketing costs associated with business recovery. Funds cannot be used for taxes or tax debt.

The application process will open on June 29, 2021, at 8:00 AM and will remain open through July 16, 2021, at 5:00 PM.

Applications can be submitted online via the CEF website or click here.