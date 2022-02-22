El Paso County allocates $10 million of ARPA-allotted $139.9 million to road maintenance

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Board of County Commissioners met today, Feb. 22, to address how El Paso County will spend its allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act fudning.

In total, the county will be receiving $139.9 million in the Act’s funding, with the first amount of $69.9 million received in May of 2021 and a second coming soon in May of 2022.

The ARPA Final Rule released in January will allow counties to take an irrevocable one-time $10 million assumed lost revenue allowance which can be used for any regular government service.

The board voted unanimously to invest $10 million into roads repairs and maintenance.

“We are pleased to be able to allocate an additional $10 million for road projects that are sorely needed in our rural and unincorporated areas,” said Commissioner Holly Williams. “This ARPA allocation for roads, is in addition to the extra $14 million appropriated during the regular 2022 budget session, and this more than anything else, really showcases the Board’s commitment to improving the quality of our roads.”

The funding will also go toward the following projects:

$20 million allocated to water infrastructure projects

$15 million allocated to stormwater infrastructure projects

$6 million allocated to broadband infrastructure projects

“Without this once in a lifetime investment in water projects, small municipalities and water districts would not be able to secure funding for necessary improvements to water infrastructure,” said Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez, Jr. “These projects will support the necessary infrastructure for our county’s growth for the next generation.”

More details on the allocations, can be found on the County’s ARPA website.