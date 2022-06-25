COLROADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a motorcycle fatality after a motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and died Friday afternoon.

At 3:33 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and compact truck near the intersection of Campus and Woodmen Rd.

Once officers arrived, they were told that a multicolored sport bike was traveling westbound on Woodmen Road nearing the intersection on Campus Dr. The compact truck was traveling eastbound making a southbound turn toward Campus Drive.

Police reports say the motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle after braking to avoid a crash before entering the intersection.

The driver of the truck also stopped to avoid impact, but the ejected motorcyclist collided with the truck. The motorcyclist died of his injuries on scene.

Speed is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.