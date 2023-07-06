(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Time is running out to catch Eiko Otake, a movement-based interdisciplinary artist, at the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.

Her solo exhibition “I Invited Myself, vol. II” will come to a close on July 30th.

In celebration of her accomplishments, the Department of Theater and Dance at Colorado College is hosting a series of two-day events in the Colorado Springs community. All events are free and open to the public including a special performance at the historic Evergreen Cemetery.

Thursday evening, prior to the performance, a public talk will take place at 6 p.m. with HHarry Weil, Vice-President of Education and Public Programs at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York, about using a cemetery as a place for art and relfection.

Otake’s performance will begin at 7 p.m. with David Harrington, the artistic director and founder of the world-renowned Kronos Quartet. “With the Dead” is an adaptation of Otake’s 2020 performance at Green-Wood Cemetery.

Following the performance there will be a reception at 8 p.m. with Otake and Harrington.

In the case of rain, the performance will be moved to Saturday.