EL PASO COUNTY, Colo – Next Step Horse rescue in Ellicott hosting an eggcellent Easter egg hunt on Sunday.









There was certainly no shortage of easter eggs or smiles as families took part.

“We had people showing up at 6:30 this morning trying to pre-purchase tickets; we don’t can’t do pre-purchase tickets. Some people were stakeout were to come. So yeah, it’s been busy. And the line in the parking lots is getting full.” said Danielle Leftridge, the operation shelter manager.

All proceeds from the event go directly to the Next Step Horse Rescue. Its mission is to save off the track Thoroughbreds from all nationwide. They currently have over 30 horses in their care receiving rehabilitation and retraining. Eventually, the hope is to get these animals adopted out of their forever homes.

If you would like to learn more about the rescue and how you can help, click here.