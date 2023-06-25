(PROWERS COUNTY, Colo.) — A strong and long-lasting EF-3 tornado meandered across Prowers County south of Granada Friday, June 23, along with two additional tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Courtesy: Prowers County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Prowers County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Prowers County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Prowers County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Prowers County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Prowers County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Prowers County Sheriff’s Office

The first tornado completely destroyed two wooden barns leaving only an outline of where they once stood. A metal farm outbuilding was virtually gone with only twisted steel beam reinforcements remaining. The primary family house only had part of its interior wall still in place, stated NWS.

After wrecking the family home, the tornado continued southeast knocking down power lines along two different county roads before heading back into open countryside and dissipating, said NWS.

The tornado had estimated peak winds of 155 miles per hour and traveled 9.9 miles, according to NWS

On the same day, there were two additional tornadoes, said NWS. One occurred in eastern Prowers County after the initial tornado, and the second happened in southern Baca County.

There is no known damage at this time from either of these tornadoes. NWS said if there is no recorded damage, the two additional tornadoes will be rated EF-Unknown.

EF Scale– The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories: