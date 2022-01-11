Edge R&D chooses Colorado to expand into

DENVER — The Polis administration announced that Edge R&D, an intelligence, data management and technology solutions company, has chosen Colorado for its next expansion.

“Colorado is on a mission to grow our thriving technology sector with high-paying jobs by attracting new businesses and out competing other states. Douglas County is a terrific place to do business with a great quality of life,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Edge R&D represents growth of this advanced industry and we are excited for their growth in Douglas County.”

Edge R&D, established in 2016, is a privately-owned technology consulting partner that offers project services, managed services and staff augmentation. The company is primarily located in Arizona and Washington and has grown significantly over the last five years.

Thanks to this new expansion, the company plans to add 69 jobs, looking for Coloradans to fill those positions.

Although still looking for its final location, Edge R&D plans to land either in Castle Rock, Castle Pines or Lone Tree. The average wage for these new positions is expected to be more than 200% of the average annual wage in Douglas County.

“Edge R&D is excited about the opportunity to grow in the Colorado market. We are looking forward to becoming part of Colorado’s technology community and hope to bring positive growth to its economy,” said CEO Ryan Williams.

For more information on the company and job opportunities, visit their website at https://edgernd.com.