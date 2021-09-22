Ed Robson Arena opens at Colorado College over the weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — A project in the making for five years became a reality on this weekend with a ribbon cutting ceremony for Ed Robson Arena and the Mike and Barbara Yalich Student Services Center on the campus of Colorado College.

Former CC hockey player Ed Robson ’54, P’79, G’11, and Barbara Yalich ’53, joined Colorado College President L. Song Richardson, Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers and the President of CC’s Board of Trustees Jeff Keller ’91, P’22, in speaking to selected guests in front of Robson Arena.

Robson Arena will allow the CC hockey team to play its games on campus for the first time in the 83-year history of the program, while the Mike and Barbara Yalich Student Services Center, adjacent to the arena, houses the student wellness center, health services and counseling, the bookstore and mail center, as well as an art studio, café, and restaurant.

“It is hard to put into words what this means for our campus and community,” Colorado College Vice President and Director of Athletics Lesley Irvine said. “Ed Robson Arena will enhance our ability to compete, however, the opportunity to build community on campus and within the city is beyond exciting. This was a transformational day for Colorado College.”