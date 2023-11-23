(SPONSORED) — The housing market and how much it’s costing consumers continues to be a big topic. Director of nonprofit Data-Driven Economic Strategies (DDES) Tatiana Bailey discusses renting, and how this impacts not only those looking for a living space but the overall future growth and success of Colorado Springs.
Economic Update: Rental market affordability
by: Brett Yager, Sponsored Content by T. Rowe Price
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now