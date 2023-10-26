(SPONSORED) — When it comes to buying a home or renting in Colorado there is a lot to think about, and there are differences when it comes to owning condos instead of houses or apartment living. Director of nonprofit Data-Driven Economic Strategies (DDES) Tatiana Bailey explained more about those differences in the video player above.
Economic Update: Condos vs. apartment rentals
by: Sarah Ferguson, Sponsored Content by T. Rowe Price
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now