(SPONSORED) — As voters in Colorado Springs continue to make their choice for the City’s next mayor, Director of nonprofit Data-Driven Economic Strategies (DDES) Tatiana Bailey, sat down with both Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade, to discuss some of their economic policies and ideas.

FOX21 News will also host a Primetime Forum on Thursday, May 11 from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., ahead of the Mayoral Run-off Election, between Williams and Mobolade on Tuesday, May 16. Evening Anchors, Scott Kilbury and Taylor Bishop will be the hosts.

Ballots were mailed on Monday, April 24, and must be returned by May 16 at 7 p.m. The City Clerk drew names for ballot position: Williams will appear first on the ballot and Mobolade will appear second.