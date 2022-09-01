COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado is trying to get more people into a career in health care. UCCS Economic Forum director Tatiana Bailey talks about the Care Forward Colorado program.

Bailey said that Colorado would invest $26 million from federal COVID stimulus funds to guarantee free schooling for high-demand jobs in healthcare. These line up with high-demand jobs in the state that Bailey talked about last week.

The program will run for two years and is expected to reach 4,000 students. By 2026 Colorado is expected to have a deficit of 54,000 jobs in healthcare. Bailey says with the deficit, the program’s numbers may not seem like a lot but it’s a start and many of these jobs have career paths that people can “Climb the ladder.”

“This is a win-win situation because households are getting relevant training, often with livable wage jobs, and businesses can grow in the way that they would like,” said Bailey.