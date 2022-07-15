COLORADO SPRINGS — It is the third day of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo and over 20,000 spectators filled Colorado Springs.

According to Visit Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo attracts contestants from each of the 12 U.S. Circuits and more than 200 contestants from the U.S. and Canada.

Events at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo include Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-down Roping, Breakway Roping, Barrel Racing and Bull Riding. The prize money is big with a first ever million dollar purse.

“I mean, this feels huge. It feels like a big event. The do a really, really good job of being like this is important, said Brett Nierengarten, Editor in Chief of The Cowboy Channel. “There’s a lot of money on the line. It’s important to everyone here. It’s important to the fans.”

Nierengarten also says this rodeo is very engaging with the crowd.

“The crowd’s really engaged,” said Nierengarten. “So, I think that part of it is really, really cool that these larger rodeos get people a chance to see the event for three, four or five days and see the same guys and see the sport over and over again.”

The Cowboy Channel streams rodeos and western events across the country. They signed a five year agreement with Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

“One of the big benefits that people are going to get from this year’s rodeo is the television coverage. It’s going to get on the Cowboy Channel, said Doug Price, President and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs.”

Local vendors gather around the rodeo to sell food and merchandise. According to Visit Colorado Springs, the average partron spends up to $1,500 at the event.

“Being out here with the customers is just super fun,” said Amber Walpoe, Tipsy Gypsy owner. “The people you meet are incredible and some of my best friends I’ve met doing this. You travel together, it’s a really good relationship and selling in person is so much better because people can feel your products.”

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo attracts a lot of tourism to the area and provides great business to the city of Colorado Springs. A part of the profits of the rodeo goes to local military families.

“There’s so many things that make this rodeo special. And it really it all begins with reminding ourselves that it supports our military families and the community,” said Price.