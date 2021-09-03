Economic boost expected in Colorado Springs for Labor Day weekend

Hot air balloons rise over Colorado Springs on the final morning of the 2019 Labor Day Lift Off. / Shawn Shanle – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– This Labor Day weekend, the City of Colorado Springs is expecting a big boom in economic development.

People will be filling hotel rooms — thanks to the Labor Day Lift Off as well as parents’ weekend at the U.s. Air Force Academy.

Both of these events are following a busy tourism season from this summer.

The City’s visitor’s center Visit Colorado Springs says that the addition of Southwest Airlines at the Colorado Springs Airport has helped make access to the region much easier.

“There are just offerings that are new as well as traditional for people to enjoy, on top of all our great trails and outdoor spaces. It just makes Colorado Springs a real special place to visit for Coloradans and people across the country,” said Doug Price, president & CEO of Visit Colorado Springs.

One bit of tourism that is still struggling a little bit is business travel.

Visit Colorado Springs says they are still waiting for it to pick up since the pandemic has put many meetings and events on hold.



To learn more about the visitor’s center, click here.