Bad Daddy's is getting into the holiday spirit this season with the launch of its Holiday menu loaded with flavors that will make you feel merry and bright.

In classic Bad Daddy’s fashion, the burger feature, the Lucky Pilgrim, has all your favorite Thanksgiving ingredients: a layer of grilled Granny Smith apples, a 100% turkey patty, creamy Brie cheese, house-made sausage-apple stuffing, and sweet and tart orange cranberry spread. For the ultimate dunking experience, this burger is served with a side of herb-infused Thanksgiving gravy!

Bad Daddy’s has continued to expand upon its bar offerings, with a new cocktail, mocktail, and shake!

Royal Bourbon Punch — A festive libation made with Crown Royal Whisky, apple juice, cranberry juice, lemon, and iced tea.

Holiday Thyme Mocktail — A sweet concoction made with Apple Reàl®, cranberry juice, lime and ginger beer topped with a sprig of thyme.

Gingersnap Shake — Handspun with gingersnaps and whipped cream. For a spicy kick, get it spiked with Fireball Whisky!

Don’t forget to start off with the Fried Mozzarella Medallions, hand-breaded with fresh basil, thyme, and breadcrumbs, this appetizer is served with warm tomato jam and fresh basil to deliver comfort in every bite.

