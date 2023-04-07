Ever wonder why Easter is always on a different day? Thank the moon. (Getty)

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Hop on over to a few local favorites for some ‘egg-cellent’ brunch specials and events happening over Easter weekend.

Easter brunch specials

Annual Easter Brunch Buffet at Viewhouse

Let Viewhouse do the cooking for you and the family this Easter on Sunday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Viewhouse will have Easter-crafted specialty items including roasted parsley chicken, its famous prime rib, slow-cooked leg of lamb, lemon cream salmon pasta, carrot cake waffles and more.

There will be Easter eggs filled with goodies for the kids and a visit from the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for photos.

For more information, click here.

Easter Buffet Brunch at Mountain View Restaurant

Dine with a view on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. View the buffet menu here.

Book reservations here.

Easter Brunch at Jax Fish House

Hit the raw bar for “oysters on oysters, crave-able specials and mimosas for all” this Sunday!

Book reservations here.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Red Leg Brewing Company

Bring the family over for breakfast and photos on Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Guests will get to choose breakfast options from Oliver’s Deli and enjoy brunch cocktails from the Liquor Cabinet. Well-behaved dogs and cats are welcome for photos with the Easter Bunny.

For more information, click here.

Easter Brunch on the Rooftop at Lumen 8

Join Lumen 8 for a rooftop brunch featuring Easter specialties and a Mimosa and Bloody Mary bar on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Book reservations here.

Easter events

Easter Egg Coloring & Beer Flight Mash Mechanix Brewing Company

Grab your favorite ‘peeps’ and come decorate your own Easter eggs with a flight of four beers or a refreshing hard seltzer! The 21 and over event will take place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Book tickets here.

The Great Craft Beer Easter Egg Hunt

For the third year, Colorado Springs front-range area breweries are collaborating to bring an epic, city-wide adult Easter egg hunt. You might just call it a beer-lovers dream.

Hunt for eggs all over the front range hidden by your favorite beverage makers and claim the prizes inside! Follow participating breweries’ social media to see when they drop their eggs!

For more information, click here.

Easter egg hunt at the Western Museum of Mining & Industry

Join the museum for a scavenger-style egg hunt starting when the museum opens on Saturday. Find Easter eggs throughout the Museum and receive a prize!

For more information, click here.