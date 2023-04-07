(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The annual Easter Sunrise Service at the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park returns on Sunday, April 9.

Guests will gather in the morning darkness on the south rim of the gorge, where the park said they can take in a stunning backdrop for a celebration of renewal and hope. The sun is expected to rise at 6:34 a.m., just as the service begins.

The park said celebrating Easter on the rim of the Royal Gorge has been a decades-long tradition for the park. The free sunrise service attracts guests from all over the state to sing worship songs and hear the Easter message as the sun rises on the granite walls of the gorge. All faiths and denominations are welcome to attend.

“This is a very special event for us at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park,” said Dona Webb, Sales and Marketing Manager of the Park. “We feel privileged to be able to offer this beautiful and inspiring celebration of Easter to our guests. It is a time to reflect on the power of hope and renewal, and to share that message with our community.”

This years’ service will be led by preacher Grant Adkisson of the Canyon Cowboy Church, and will feature music, prayer, and the message “He’s still moving.” Music will be led by the Canyon Cowboy Church praise team and a free will offering will be taken during the service, which will benefit Kindred Kids Child Advocacy Center. The Center works to empower and strengthen victims who have experienced abuse, according to a press release from the park.

Click here to read more on the park’s website.

Seating will be provided for 400 guests, and those interested can begin entering the park at 5:30 a.m. at the north entrance (main gate). Guests will either need to walk across the bridge or take the park shuttle which will be available until 6:20 am. Free coffee will be served before the service.

The park encouraged anyone planning to attend to dress warmly and bring blankets and lawn chairs if needed.