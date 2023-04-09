(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Sunday, there were multiple events all across Southern Colorado to celebrate Easter, and one of those was a Easter breakfast buffet at the Cheyenne Mountain VFW Post 3917.

The Post said they hold breakfast every sunday, and this is simply an extension of that for the community.

The buffest included biscuits and gravy, hashbrowns, bacon, pastries and more.

David Stone, who is part of the administration for the National VFW council, said, while this is open to everyone, it is a great way to bring the veteran and military community together on holidays.

“I think that everyone just comes and enjoys it,” Stone said. “We have, you know, the veterans and there are people who are, of veterans or their families. There may be widows and maybe widowers, you know, and this building and this facility has been a part of their community for years and years and years. They’ll have, you know, just a good time with their family and it’s great to be able to provide that as a service.”

It was $14 for an adult plate, and $7 for children under ten.

All the funds will go back to their building and other events they put on.

They will also provide a special buffet for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day as well.