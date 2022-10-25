UPDATE TUESDAY 10/25/2022 8:37 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD confirmed to FOX21 News that the crash involved a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, no word on their condition.

Eastbound Garden of the Gods remains closed.

TUESDAY 10/25/2022 8:18 p.m.

Eastbound Garden of the Gods Road is closed at the I-25 interchange due to a major crash.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) posted about the crash on Twitter just after 8 p.m.

CSPD asked that motorists avoid the area while emergency crews respond.

FOX21 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article when more information is available.