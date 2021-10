GRAND LAKE, Colo. (KDVR) — The town of Grand Lake has been through so much in the past year because of the East Troublesome Fire.

On the 367th day since the fire hit, Sheriff Brett Schroetlin counted that it destroyed 366 homes and about 200 other structures. Two beloved community members lost their lives in the fire, as well.

At a special gathering on Saturday, community members focused on the positives in a story captured by FOX31’s Nicole Fierro.