(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has died of his injuries after a shooting on Pueblo’s east side in August, according to the Pueblo County Coroner.

According to the Coroner, 34-year-old Frankie Montoya of Pueblo was shot multiple times on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at a home in the 1800 block of East 17th Street, which is near Troy Avenue and Highway 50.

Montoya was taken to a Pueblo hospital, before being transferred to Colorado Springs for treatment. Montoya later died of his injuries on Saturday, Sept. 2.