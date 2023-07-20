East Boulder Street homicide suspect facing First Degree Murder charge

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man charged with the alleged murder of a New Mexico woman back in late June 2023.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Gilbert Lopez Jr., 51, faces a First Degree Murder charge for the death of 48-year-old Nancy Mascarenas of Clovis, New Mexico. Lopez was already in custody at the El Paso County Jail for outstanding warrants and other unrelated criminal charges, per CSPD.

On June 23, 2023, officers responded to the 1500 block of East Boulder Street shortly before 3:10 a.m. Arriving officers found Mascarenas dead at the scene with a possible gunshot wound. Her body was identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office on Monday, June 26.

Photo courtesy of Mascarenas’ family, provided by CSPD

While the Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, Mascarenas’ death is being investigated as a homicide. Her case is the 13th homicide in the City of Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time in 2022, there were 26 homicides investigated.