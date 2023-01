(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire on Friday, Jan. 27, that left one person dead, according to the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD).

Crews were on scene at a fully engulfed home in the 1600 block of Palmer Avenue. Investigators are still in the area to determine the cause of the fire, which resulted in the death of one person.

