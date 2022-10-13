(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) tweeted about an early morning apartment fire near East Fountain Boulevard that impacted six people.

According to CSFD at around 4 a.m. firefighters were called to the Western Terrace Apartments on Palacio View north of E. Fountain Blvd. for a fire. CSFD evacuated the building and worked on putting out the fire.

At around 5 a.m. CSFD tweeted that the fire was out and they were still working on hot spots. CSFD said that the fire impacted two units and six people were in those units.