INDIANAPOLIS (KXRM) — Bryam Rebellón’s goal in the 16th minute stood as the only offense in Indy Eleven’s 1-0 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Saturday night.

The two teams were even with four shots on goal apiece, but the Switchbacks had more shot attempts with 12.

Colorado Springs (5-5-1, 16 PTS) has lost three-straight games and will conclude a road trip Sat., May 27, against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.