Dutch Bros. announces Education Benefit Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Drive-thru coffee company Dutch Bros. has launched a brand new Education Benefit Program for its employees to continue their education by offering the opportunity to pursue a bachelor’s degree or certification.

Over 30% of all working adults do not have the money to pay for a higher education program, making finances the biggest barrier to access.

Dutch Bros. will also be paying the tuition costs to reduce and/or remove this barrier for their employees.

