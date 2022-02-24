PUEBLO, Colo.— The Pueblo Police Department asks the public for assistance in identifying a duo wanted for theft.

On Monday, a man and woman were seen on surveillance footage participating in a theft on the north side of pueblo.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

A woman with light-colored hair is seen on footage wearing a white graphic tee shirt with dark bottoms, a black cap, and black shoes.

The man is seen wearing a dark hoodie along with printed gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Both individuals are seen driving away in a gray vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of any of the individuals is asked to contact Officer Meagan Chapman at 719-553-3378.

Anonymous information can be submitted with the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or online HERE.